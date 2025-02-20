Chinese culinary course launched in Myanmar

Xinhua) 14:17, February 20, 2025

YANGON, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's Ministry of Hotels and Tourism has launched a Chinese culinary course in Nay Pyi Taw to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Myanmar-China diplomatic relations, state-run daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Thursday.

Speaking at the launching event on Wednesday, Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism U Kyaw Soe Win emphasized that the course aims to offer better services to Chinese travelers and support those who want to run hotels and restaurants serving Chinese cuisine in Myanmar.

Highlighting that establishing Chinese restaurants in certain townships helps attract Chinese visitors, the minister urged the course participants to work together to improve services in the hotel and tourism sector.

The one-week course was jointly launched by the Myanmar-China Friendship Association and Fuqing International Language Training Center, the report said.

