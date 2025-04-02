Cherry blossoms draw 620,000 visitors to Yellow River in C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 10:19, April 02, 2025

Aerial photo shows cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Gubaidu Cherry Blossom Garden along the Yellow River in Xingyang, a county-level city in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

Nearly 120,000 cherry trees have bloomed recently along the Yellow River in Xingyang, a county-level city in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, turning the Gubaidu Cherry Blossom Garden into a sea of pink and white blossoms.

The garden, which remains in bloom from March to May annually, features more than 80 species of cherry blossoms across its 333-hectare area.

Yellow rapeseed flowers bloom beneath the cherry trees, creating a golden carpet along the Yellow River that local tourism officials describe as resembling a painter's palette.

The garden has attracted 620,000 visitors since opening in early March this year. Tourists can view the blossoms, sample local cuisine, participate in cultural heritage activities and watch the sunset over the Yellow River.

Tourists pose for photos in a rapeseed field beneath cherry trees in the Gubaidu Cherry Blossom Garden along the Yellow River in Xingyang, a county-level city in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

