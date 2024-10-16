First batch of Chile’s 2024 season cherries arrives at Chinese ports; insiders eye 30% growth

16:00, October 16, 2024 By Chu Daye

As the first batch of Chilean cherries arrived at Shanghai, more and more Chinese ports will start receiving cherries, the Global Times learned on Tuesday.

The prices for the first batch started at 700-1,000 yuan ($98-140) for a box of 5 kilograms. Some industry insiders expect 30 percent growth in this mutually beneficial trade, on combined factors such as good weather and the further ripening of the market.

The first batch of cherries arrived in Shanghai on Monday, Gonzalo Matamala, general manager of Chile-based cherry supplier Giddings Fruit's Asia and China region, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

The Monday arrival was the first shipment of Chilean cherries due to arrive in China for the new season.

On October 3, the Chilean Cherry Committee estimated that 131 million boxes, or 657,935 tons, would be exported this season, a 59 percent increase from the previous season, according to media reports.

Industry insiders said thanks to combined factors including perfect weather and easier customs procedures post-COVID, Chilean cherry exports to China are expected to build on this good momentum and hit a new high this year.

"The season just started. The market started to show impressive growth after COVID-related rules were lifted and we have had two or three seasons with very good results. The numbers were increasing but not as much as this year, when we predict a 30 percent increase with great weather and many new orchards coming into full production," Matamala said.

Cherries account for 27 percent of Chile's total fresh fruit exports. China is the largest market for Chilean cherries and the cherry trade is seen as a typical example of mutually beneficial and pragmatic cooperation.

"We see some different challenges due to the large quantity of ocean-crossing transport, but we believe that China is the strongest partner for Chile and most of the exporters and some of the growers are very confident in China. They keep planting, keep producing for the Chinese market," Matamala said.

Cherries have become a new market darling among Chinese consumers in recent years, and many Chinese ports have set up designated shipping routes to bring in the cherries. The main ports of entry include Shenzhen and Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province, and East China's Shanghai.

