Speaker of Chilean Chamber of Deputies to visit China

Xinhua) 14:16, July 14, 2024

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Karol Cariola Oliva, speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, will lead a delegation to visit China from July 15 to 21 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, it was announced on Saturday.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)