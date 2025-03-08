In pics: cherry blossoms in Datang Village of Jiande City, China's Zhejiang
An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2025 shows cherry blossoms in Datang Village of Sandu Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Sandu Town has helped local residents increase their income by promoting seasonal sightseeing routes featuring mountain blossoms, camping sites and homestays. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A tourist takes photos of cherry blossoms in Qianyuan Village of Sandu Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 6, 2025. In recent years, Sandu Town has helped local residents increase their income by promoting seasonal sightseeing routes featuring mountain blossoms, camping sites and homestays. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A tourist views cherry blossoms at a homestay in Qianyuan Village of Sandu Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 6, 2025. In recent years, Sandu Town has helped local residents increase their income by promoting seasonal sightseeing routes featuring mountain blossoms, camping sites and homestays. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2025 shows cherry blossoms in Datang Village of Sandu Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Sandu Town has helped local residents increase their income by promoting seasonal sightseeing routes featuring mountain blossoms, camping sites and homestays. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists take selfies at a homestay in Qianyuan Village of Sandu Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 6, 2025. In recent years, Sandu Town has helped local residents increase their income by promoting seasonal sightseeing routes featuring mountain blossoms, camping sites and homestays. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This photo taken on March 6, 2025 shows cherry blossoms in Wuxiang Village of Sandu Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Sandu Town has helped local residents increase their income by promoting seasonal sightseeing routes featuring mountain blossoms, camping sites and homestays. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
