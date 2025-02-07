Job fair held in Jiande City in E China

Xinhua) 08:44, February 07, 2025

A livestreamer introduces job recruitment requirements of companies in a livestreaming session at a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members of a training base demonstrate the production of a local food made with tofu at a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Jobseekers attend a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 6, 2025 shows a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A jobseeker talks to recruiters at a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Jobseekers attend a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members of a training base offer drone training at a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members from local labor and social security department provide consultation on relevant regulations to job seekers at a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 6, 2025 shows a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A jobseeker talks to a recruiter at a job fair held in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. A job fair was held here on Thursday. Over 120 enterprises from a variety of industries such as new energy, new materials, intelligent manufacturing and biomedicine participated in the job fair, providing more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

