East China's Zhejiang vows to achieve common prosperity by 2035

Xinhua) 08:50, January 07, 2025

Workers process tea leaves at a workshop of Anding Village in Lishan Township in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

HANGZHOU, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang, one of the most economically vibrant provinces in the country, has set its goal to achieve common prosperity across the whole province by 2035, the provincial government announced at a press conference on Monday.

The government aims to achieve tangible progress by 2025 and has outlined three additional phased goals for 2027, 2030, and 2035, according to the press conference.

To achieve the relevant goals, the government has introduced a three-pronged roadmap: fostering a new type of urbanization with counties as key hubs, building beautiful villages through rural vitalization, and promoting high-quality, integrated development between urban and rural areas.

Common prosperity, an essential requirement of socialism and a key feature of Chinese modernization, envisions a future where prosperity is shared by everyone in the country.

