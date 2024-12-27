Hangzhou-based logistics giant showcases China's e-commerce progress

Inside a warehouse of Cainiao, China's e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba's logistics arm, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, intelligent machines, along with staff members, handle large numbers of parcels ready to reach oversea buyers.

This type of warehouse features smart sorting machinery capable of combining different orders of the same consumer during a certain time range into one larger parcel, cutting delivery time significantly. It has become an important part of the logistics infrastructure built by Cainiao, in collaboration with AliExpress, Alibaba's global retail platform.

In addition, the company offers innovative solutions, such as "10-day global delivery" and "5-day global delivery," to facilitate small and medium-sized enterprises to engage in cross-border trade, helping Chinese products go global. At present, its services cover more than 200 countries and regions.

