Jiande City in China's Zhejiang transformed old tea factory into art space

Xinhua) 10:10, December 07, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows a view of the Changling Village of Jiande City in east China's Zhejiang Province. An art exhibition, presenting more than 50 rural-themed watercolor paintings, opened in Changling Village on Friday.

In 2024, Jiande City transformed an old tea factory in Changling Village into the Changling Hill art space, and has developed art education, agricultural tourism and boutique homestays to promote the integration of art and industry. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People have a leisure time at the Changling Hill art space in Changling Village of Jiande City in east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 6, 2024. An art exhibition, presenting more than 50 rural-themed watercolor paintings, opened in Changling Village on Friday.

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows a view of the Changling Hill art space in Changling Village of Jiande City in east China's Zhejiang Province. An art exhibition, presenting more than 50 rural-themed watercolor paintings, opened in Changling Village on Friday.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows a view of the Changling Village of Jiande City in east China's Zhejiang Province. An art exhibition, presenting more than 50 rural-themed watercolor paintings, opened in Changling Village on Friday.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows a view of the Changling Village of Jiande City in east China's Zhejiang Province. An art exhibition, presenting more than 50 rural-themed watercolor paintings, opened in Changling Village on Friday.

An artist introduces his rural-themed painting at the Changling Hill art space in Changling Village of Jiande City in east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 6, 2024. An art exhibition, presenting more than 50 rural-themed watercolor paintings, opened in Changling Village on Friday.

