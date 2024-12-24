China's small commodity hub Yiwu connects to global markets

Yiwu, in east China's Zhejiang Province, houses the world's largest small-commodity market, the Yiwu International Trade Market.

The trade market, covering an area of over 6.4 million square meters, has offered some 2.1 million types of commodities, helping drive the development of around 2.1 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Many of these commodities, aboard the China-Europe freight train, depart from the Yiwu Railway Port to hit overseas markets. The port serves as the starting point of the Yixin'ou route (Yiwu-Xinjiang-Europe), which extends from China's commodity hub all the way to Madrid, Spain.

Launched in 2014, the Yixin'ou freight train service recorded a total of 1,580 trips in 2023, becoming a crucial cargo thoroughfare between China and Europe.

