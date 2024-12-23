Community in E China's Yiwu marked by international integration
Jimingshan community, in east China's Zhejiang Province, is one of the neighborhoods with the highest density of foreign nationals citywide, home to nearly 1,400 foreigners from 74 countries and regions.
Located in Yiwu, a city renowned as "the world's supermarket" and with strong appeal for businessmen overseas, the community has explored its own way to offer a favorable environment for harmony between Chinese and foreign residents, facilitating the latter to better integrate into local communities.
To this end, various measures have been put in place, such as establishing a community-based service center specialized for international residents, a first of its kind in China, and hosting a full range of cultural exchange activities on a regular basis.
Photos
Related Stories
- 3D-printed toys witness manufacturing upgrade at "world's supermarket"
- China's Yiwu jumps on bandwagon of holiday shopping spree amid latest trade reforms
- China's Yiwu to launch new round of int'l trade reforms
- 3D printed toys made in China popular in European, American markets
- Reform, opening-up fuel development of Yiwu
- Yiwu experiences Olympic buzz as production orders surge
- Yiwu makes windfall gains from Olympic orders
- "World's supermarket" sprints to global trade via UEFA Euro-fueled surge
- Commodities from Yiwu reach big markets as Paris Olympics nears
- AI-powered, multilingual Chinese "boss ladies" expand their global reach
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.