Community in E China's Yiwu marked by international integration

Jimingshan community, in east China's Zhejiang Province, is one of the neighborhoods with the highest density of foreign nationals citywide, home to nearly 1,400 foreigners from 74 countries and regions.

Located in Yiwu, a city renowned as "the world's supermarket" and with strong appeal for businessmen overseas, the community has explored its own way to offer a favorable environment for harmony between Chinese and foreign residents, facilitating the latter to better integrate into local communities.

To this end, various measures have been put in place, such as establishing a community-based service center specialized for international residents, a first of its kind in China, and hosting a full range of cultural exchange activities on a regular basis.

