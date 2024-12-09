3D printed toys made in China popular in European, American markets

December 09, 2024

As the year-end holiday shopping season kicks off in Europe and the U.S., Yiwu, known as the "world's supermarket," is experiencing a boom in exports. Many cross-border e-commerce companies are working around the clock to meet the high demand for orders.

Chen Junyu, a trader, was browsing for new products at a 3D printed toy store in the toy section of the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. Chen mentioned that he primarily sources toys from Yiwu and exports them to the U.S., noting the high popularity of 3D printed toys in the U.S. market this year.

Photo shows 3D printed toys produced in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/tidenews.com.cn)

The store offers a wide variety of 3D printed toys, with thousands of options available. According to the shop owner, Lyu Xulian, these products are in high demand in European and American markets, with the most popular items being dinosaur egg products.

"The dinosaur egg products are currently in high demand. The factory produces around 30,000 sets per day, with 70 percent sold to the European and American markets. Some customers even pick up products directly from the machines," said Lyu.

The year-end shopping season in Europe and the U.S. has turned Yiwu into a bustling hub for cross-border e-commerce sellers. One Yiwu company even initiated the design, production, and stocking process two months prior to the Black Friday shopping frenzy. To prepare for the expected rise in consumer demand, the company smartly boosted its inventory by 20 to 30 percent. This proactive strategy guarantees that it is fully prepared to cater to customers' needs during the busiest period.

To support Yiwu enterprises during the shopping season, the tax department of Yiwu offers round-the-clock service seven days a week, continually enhancing the ease of export tax rebate filing documentation.

