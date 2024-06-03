Yiwu buzzing with production orders as Paris 2024 Olympic Games approach

Xinhua) 10:08, June 03, 2024

A businessman shows a souvenir table tennis ball set made for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 30, 2024. Yiwu, a world-famous small commodities manufacturing hub, is buzzing with production orders with the approach of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A businessman shows licensed silicone wristbands for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 30, 2024. Yiwu, a world-famous small commodities manufacturing hub, is buzzing with production orders with the approach of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A businessman introduces football products to customers from Egypt in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 30, 2024. Yiwu, a world-famous small commodities manufacturing hub, is buzzing with production orders with the approach of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A businessman shows licensed silicone wristbands for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 30, 2024. Yiwu, a world-famous small commodities manufacturing hub, is buzzing with production orders with the approach of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Employees work at a tailoring workshop in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 31, 2024. Yiwu, a world-famous small commodities manufacturing hub, is buzzing with production orders with the approach of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

