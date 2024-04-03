Sports equipment exports from Yiwu to France surge 70 percent ahead of Paris Olympics

People's Daily Online) 13:56, April 03, 2024

With less than four months to the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the city of Yiwu, known as the "World's Supermarket" in east China's Zhejiang Province, is already caught up in the "Olympic fever."

Statistics from local customs show that exports to France from Yiwu reached 540 million yuan ($74.65 million) in January and February this year, a 42 percent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, exports of sports equipment saw a remarkable 70.5 percent surge from a year ago.

A merchant (left) shops for small commodities at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/CCTV News)

Many new arrivals at the Yiwu International Trade Market, the primary wholesale market complex in Yiwu, feature distinct French characteristics. A cheering stick in the colors of the French national flag, which can be used continuously for 10 hours, has been a hot seller since its launch.

Some merchants in Yiwu said that major international sports events, including the Olympics, provide a boost to European tourism, thus presenting an excellent opportunity for them to expand their customer base.

Since the second half of 2023, they have received dozens of Olympics-related orders from customers in countries near France, such as Spain and Algeria.

These merchants believe that European countries have a strong sports culture. And once business relationships are established, the likelihood of sustained follow-up orders for their products is quite high.

