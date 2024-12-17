Folk festival celebrated in E China to welcome new year
Villagers make glutinous rice dumplings during a folk festival in Houwu Village of Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 16, 2024. The folk festival was celebrated here on Monday with various activities to welcome the new year. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)
Villagers make dough for rice cakes during a folk festival in Houwu Village of Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 16, 2024. The folk festival was celebrated here on Monday with various activities to welcome the new year. (Photo by Yao Haixiang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2024 shows villagers and tourists watching a dragon dance in Houwu Village of Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. The folk festival was celebrated here on Monday with various activities to welcome the new year. (Photo by Yao Haixiang/Xinhua)
Villagers watch an opera performance during a folk festival in Houwu Village of Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 16, 2024. The folk festival was celebrated here on Monday with various activities to welcome the new year. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2024 shows villagers and tourists watching a dragon dance during a folk festival in Houwu Village of Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. The folk festival was celebrated here on Monday with various activities to welcome the new year. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)
