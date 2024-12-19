China's Zhejiang appoints acting governor

Xinhua) 10:19, December 19, 2024

HANGZHOU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jie was appointed deputy governor and acting governor of east China's Zhejiang Province on Wednesday. The decision was made at a session of the standing committee of the provincial legislature.

The 14th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress on Wednesday also accepted the resignation of Wang Hao from the post of governor.

