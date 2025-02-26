Local authorities in China's Zhejiang promote healthy development of private economy

An employee works on the assembly and testing of a robot at a workshop of Galaxis Technology in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Local authorities in Nanhu District have continuously implemented diversified measures in recent years to address enterprises' demands, improve business environment, and promote healthy, high-quality development of private economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Employees are busy at a workshop of Galaxis Technology in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Local authorities in Nanhu District have continuously implemented diversified measures in recent years to address enterprises' demands, improve business environment, and promote healthy, high-quality development of private economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Employees work at the assembly area of shuttles in Galaxis Technology in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Local authorities in Nanhu District have continuously implemented diversified measures in recent years to address enterprises' demands, improve business environment, and promote healthy, high-quality development of private economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member (1st R) mediates a dispute over a financial loan contract at a mediation center in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Local authorities in Nanhu District have continuously implemented diversified measures in recent years to address enterprises' demands, improve business environment, and promote healthy, high-quality development of private economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Employees of Galaxis Technology consult on policies at a mobile service station in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Local authorities in Nanhu District have continuously implemented diversified measures in recent years to address enterprises' demands, improve business environment, and promote healthy, high-quality development of private economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

