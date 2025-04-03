Blooming flowers boost rural tourism of Guiding County, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:44, April 03, 2025

Tourists take selfies at a scenic spot in Panjiang Town of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 1, 2025. Guiding County, with a development model integrating agriculture and tourism, has vigorously developed specialty industries such as canola, yellow peaches and roxburgh roses planting in recent years.

In the spring, when the flowers are in full bloom, more and more people are coming to the county, boosting rural tourism in sectors such as catering, homestays and transportation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists in traditional clothing are pictured at a yellow peach planting base in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 1, 2025. Guiding County, with a development model integrating agriculture and tourism, has vigorously developed specialty industries such as canola, yellow peaches and roxburgh roses planting in recent years.

In the spring, when the flowers are in full bloom, more and more people are coming to the county, boosting rural tourism in sectors such as catering, homestays and transportation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of a scenic spot in Panjiang Town of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 1, 2025. Guiding County, with a development model integrating agriculture and tourism, has vigorously developed specialty industries such as canola, yellow peaches and roxburgh roses planting in recent years.

In the spring, when the flowers are in full bloom, more and more people are coming to the county, boosting rural tourism in sectors such as catering, homestays and transportation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A tourist cycles at a scenic spot in Panjiang Town of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 1, 2025. Guiding County, with a development model integrating agriculture and tourism, has vigorously developed specialty industries such as canola, yellow peaches and roxburgh roses planting in recent years.

In the spring, when the flowers are in full bloom, more and more people are coming to the county, boosting rural tourism in sectors such as catering, homestays and transportation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows tourists visiting a yellow peach planting base in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guiding County, with a development model integrating agriculture and tourism, has vigorously developed specialty industries such as canola, yellow peaches and roxburgh roses planting in recent years.

In the spring, when the flowers are in full bloom, more and more people are coming to the county, boosting rural tourism in sectors such as catering, homestays and transportation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows tourists in traditional clothing posing for pictures at a yellow peach planting base in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guiding County, with a development model integrating agriculture and tourism, has vigorously developed specialty industries such as canola, yellow peaches and roxburgh roses planting in recent years.

In the spring, when the flowers are in full bloom, more and more people are coming to the county, boosting rural tourism in sectors such as catering, homestays and transportation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows tourists visiting a yellow peach planting base in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guiding County, with a development model integrating agriculture and tourism, has vigorously developed specialty industries such as canola, yellow peaches and roxburgh roses planting in recent years.

In the spring, when the flowers are in full bloom, more and more people are coming to the county, boosting rural tourism in sectors such as catering, homestays and transportation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A panoramic drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows a scenic spot in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guiding County, with a development model integrating agriculture and tourism, has vigorously developed specialty industries such as canola, yellow peaches and roxburgh roses planting in recent years.

In the spring, when the flowers are in full bloom, more and more people are coming to the county, boosting rural tourism in sectors such as catering, homestays and transportation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists take photos at a scenic spot in Panjiang Town of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 1, 2025. Guiding County, with a development model integrating agriculture and tourism, has vigorously developed specialty industries such as canola, yellow peaches and roxburgh roses planting in recent years.

In the spring, when the flowers are in full bloom, more and more people are coming to the county, boosting rural tourism in sectors such as catering, homestays and transportation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)