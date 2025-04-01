Shibing county in SW China's Guizhou hosts traditional games
Participants compete in a grain-carrying relay race using shoulder poles in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Mo Guibin)
Maxi township in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, hosted a series of traditional games on March 22, 2025.
The event featured a variety of fun activities, including tug-of-war, fish-catching in rice paddies, and a grain-carrying relay race with shoulder poles. Both tourists and locals participated, adding to the event's lively atmosphere.
Participants engage in a tug-of-war game in a rice paddy in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Mo Guibin)
Participants engage in a game in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Mo Guibin)
A woman poses for photos in a rapeseed flower field in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Mo Guibin)
