We Are China

Shibing county in SW China's Guizhou hosts traditional games

People's Daily Online) 13:59, April 01, 2025

Participants compete in a grain-carrying relay race using shoulder poles in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Mo Guibin)

Maxi township in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, hosted a series of traditional games on March 22, 2025.

The event featured a variety of fun activities, including tug-of-war, fish-catching in rice paddies, and a grain-carrying relay race with shoulder poles. Both tourists and locals participated, adding to the event's lively atmosphere.

Participants engage in a tug-of-war game in a rice paddy in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Mo Guibin)

Participants engage in a game in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Mo Guibin)

A woman poses for photos in a rapeseed flower field in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Mo Guibin)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)