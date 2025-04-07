Millennia-old crafts shine at traditional festival in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 10:59, April 07, 2025

Artists preserving intangible cultural heritage weave Li brocade during a celebration of the Sanyuesan Festival, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month, in Qiongzhong city, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

An activity celebrating the Sanyuesan Festival, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month, was held in Qiongzhong city, south China’s Hainan Province, on March 30, 2025.

The event featured dedicated exhibition areas showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of the Li and Miao ethnic groups through performances and displays. It highlighted the millennia-old crafts of Li brocade and Miao embroidery and batik.

Miao embroiderers in black-and-blue batik clothing demonstrated their skills alongside Li artisans weaving traditional Li brocade, immersing visitors in Hainan's rich ethnic heritage.

The Li ethnic group's exhibition area detailed the entire process of spinning, dyeing, weaving and embroidering, with each step reflecting the wisdom of Li ancestors.

Beyond demonstrations, the event included a handicraft market that brought cultural heritage to life. Visitors eagerly purchased Li brocade backpacks, Miao embroidered headscarves and batik paintings as keepsakes of cultural heritage.

Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage weave Li brocade during an activity to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month, in Qiongzhong city, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

Photo shows Li brocade costumes with modern twists during a celebration of the Sanyuesan Festival, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month, in Qiongzhong city, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

Li brocade refrigerator magnets are showcased during a celebration of the Sanyuesan Festival, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month, in Qiongzhong city, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

Colorful Li brocade costumes are on display during a celebration of the Sanyuesan Festival, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month, in Qiongzhong city, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

People dressed in Li brocade clothing pose for photos during a celebration of the Sanyuesan Festival, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month, in Qiongzhong city, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

A tourist is adorned in traditional Li ethnic clothing and headwear during a celebration of the Sanyuesan Festival, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month, in Qiongzhong city, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

Tourists wear embroidered hats of the Miao ethnic group during a celebration of the Sanyuesan Festival, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month, in Qiongzhong city, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)