Laobacha Haikou Bus inaugurates CICPE special route in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:19, April 07, 2025

A crew member demonstrates a product, themed on the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), on the Laobacha Haikou Bus's CICPE special route in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2025. Ahead of the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), the Laobacha Haikou Bus has inaugurated its CICPE special route. Laobacha is a beloved Hainan tradition where locals gather over fragrant tea, savory snacks, and leisurely chat. Featuring a panoramic sunroof and a music stage, the bus blends local culture with innovative expo-themed designs and connects popular tourist spots across the city, showcasing the charm of local tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Tourists take photos on the Laobacha Haikou Bus's China International Consumer Products Expo special route in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A Laobacha Haikou Bus, which runs on a China International Consumer Products Expo special route, is seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A tourist takes photos of the mascot of the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) on the Laobacha Haikou Bus's CICPE special route in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A tourist enjoys snacks on the Laobacha Haikou Bus's China International Consumer Products Expo special route in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Products themed on the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) are seen on the Laobacha Haikou Bus's CICPE special route in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

