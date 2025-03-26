Chinese VP calls for solid progress in building Hainan Free Trade Port

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 24, 2025. Ding made an inspection tour in Hainan Province from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

HAIKOU, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has required solid efforts to promote the building of Hainan Free Trade Port and develop it into a gateway that leads China's opening up in the new era.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in south China's Hainan Province on Monday and Tuesday.

Ding visited an information facility of social management, airport and harbor ports to learn about the work in preparation for the independent customs operation of the free trade port.

Ding said the independent customs operation will be launched this year, calling for efforts to ensure a smooth, orderly and successful operation.

He also learned about the implementation of duty-free shopping policies and the building of an international tourism consumption center. Hainan should develop new quality productive forces based on local conditions and accelerate the development of modern industrial system with its own features and advantages, he said.

Ding also urged greater efforts to develop the sector of commercial spaceflight and ensure quality education in rural areas.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, communicates with teachers while visiting Liandong Middle School in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. Ding made an inspection tour in Hainan Province from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

