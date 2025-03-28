China’s Hainan to host international consumer goods expo, attended by over 4,100 corporate brands

Global Times) 10:24, March 28, 2025

South China's Hainan Province will host another international business event with more than 4,100 brands from 71 countries and regions to be represented, an official of the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday, underscoring China's focus on high-quality growth and global engagement.

The event, the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), will take place from April 13 to 18. The UK will be the guest of honor with 53 brands across sectors like fashion, beauty, home goods, health, and jewelry, said Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping.

A highlight of this year's expo is its expanded global reach, with 65 companies from the global top 500 and industry leaders set to be present at the show, Sheng noted.

France, Switzerland, and Ireland will continue to organize high-quality consumer companies and products to attend the fair. Slovakia will participate in the exhibition as a national pavilion for the first time, and Sao Paulo State in Brazil and Jeju Island in South Korea will organize regional pavilions for the first time, Sheng said.

This year's expo will be the largest to date, demonstrating the confidence of all parties in China's economic development, according to Gu Gang, vice governor of Hainan Province.

The expo will feature the latest AI-driven innovations, from humanoid robots to smart devices and connected homes. A new consumer tech zone will make its debut, focusing on cutting-edge technologies like electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

"This year, we are prioritizing international luxury goods, popular domestic brands, and the latest advancement in technology, including AI-driven products and electric vehicles," said Sheng. The new tech zone will showcase cutting-edge innovations, including humanoid robots and AI-powered devices.

Li Gang from the Ministry of Commerce said the expo caters to varied consumer demands, aiming to support everything from premium retail to fine dining and cultural immersion.

