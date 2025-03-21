2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:29, March 21, 2025

A visitor experiences a gaming cockpit equipped with a curved monitor during the 2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2025) in east China's Shanghai, March 20, 2025. With the theme of "AI For All", the AWE2025 kicked off here on Thursday. More than a thousand enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors interact with an intelligent robot during the 2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2025) in east China's Shanghai, March 20, 2025. With the theme of "AI For All", the AWE2025 kicked off here on Thursday. More than a thousand enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member introduces air conditioners to a visitor during the 2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2025) in east China's Shanghai, March 20, 2025. With the theme of "AI For All", the AWE2025 kicked off here on Thursday. More than a thousand enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member introduces a data storage device to a visitor during the 2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2025) in east China's Shanghai, March 20, 2025. With the theme of "AI For All", the AWE2025 kicked off here on Thursday. More than a thousand enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor (2nd R) tests her blood pressure with a smartwatch during the 2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2025) in east China's Shanghai, March 20, 2025. With the theme of "AI For All", the AWE2025 kicked off here on Thursday. More than a thousand enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member introduces AI residential solutions to visitors during the 2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2025) in east China's Shanghai, March 20, 2025. With the theme of "AI For All", the AWE2025 kicked off here on Thursday. More than a thousand enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A virtual hostess is seen during the 2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2025) in east China's Shanghai, March 20, 2025. With the theme of "AI For All", the AWE2025 kicked off here on Thursday. More than a thousand enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor learns about a smart induction cooker during the 2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2025) in east China's Shanghai, March 20, 2025. With the theme of "AI For All", the AWE2025 kicked off here on Thursday. More than a thousand enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)