LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort gears up for summer opening

Xinhua) 08:45, March 14, 2025

A visitor poses for photos at the booth of LEGO Group, a full-time attender of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), during the 7th CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, March 13 (Xinhua) -- As DADA -- the world's biggest LEGO Minifigure at a height of 26 meters and weighing 136 tonnes -- has been installed, construction on the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort has entered its sprint stage, the resort said on Thursday.

Located in Shanghai's Jinshan District, the 318,000-square-meter resort is a LEGO theme park and hotel destination for children aged 2 to 12 and their families.

With over 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions, as well as thousands of LEGO models across eight immersive "lands," the resort is set to hold its grand opening this summer.

Ride installation and testing are in full swing, with 80 percent of installations completed at present.

In a world-first for LEGOLAND Parks, the BIG LEGO Coaster and LEGO Monkie Kid Flower Fruit Mountain Adventure have been installed and are now in the ride-commissioning stage.

The park has completed 85 percent of its building facades, and exterior decoration and interior installation work on its LEGOLAND Hotel has entered its final stage, after which it will enter its indoor decoration phase.

The resort plans to plant a total of 3,161 trees of over 200 species, with approximately 50 percent of these trees planted so far.

The site will include 2,889 LEGO models made using over 85 million LEGO bricks, 97 percent of which have been delivered and are being assembled on-site.

