Shanghai: Looking to the future

People's Daily Online) 13:45, March 04, 2025

"On the new journey of Chinese modernization, everyone is a key actor, every effort counts, and every ray of light shines."

"Shanghai: Looking to the future", a short video based on the theme of "Chasing Dreams, Connecting the World," showcases a vibrant city of dreams and an era of ever-renewing aspirations.

Shanghai is rapidly advancing toward becoming a globally renowned socialist modern international metropolis. The city serves as a "window" to openness, a beacon of innovation, a glorious "spark," and a "sail" that propels dreams forward.

The video comprises four chapters—Openness, Innovation, Glory, and Vision—featuring nearly 100 scenes that capture the dynamic vitality and brilliant future of this open, innovative, glorious, and visionary city.

