20-minute flight: Shanghai Pudong tests low-altitude passenger routes with Jiangsu, enhancing regional connectivity

Global Times) 16:30, February 21, 2025

(Photo/Courtesy of Pudong New Area)

A BELL505 helicopter, fully loaded with passengers, took off from Pudong Software Park in Shanghai, crossed the Yangtze River and Chongming Island, and landed smoothly at the Qidong Linyang Park in East China's Jiangsu Province, marking another major step forward in advancing low-altitude passenger transport in East China's Yangtze River Delta region.

The whole trip took only 20 minutes, significantly cutting down the previous 1.5-hour road travel time of 1.5 hours by road, according to the "Pudong Fabu" WeChat account under the publicity department of Pudong New Area, Shanghai, on Friday. Notably, the flight from Sanlin town in Pudong New Area to Zhangjiang town in Pudong took only five minutes, showcasing the efficiency of low-altitude travel.

According to a local official, this is part of a larger initiative to enhance regional transportation efficiency and resource mobility, and it is expected to set a precedent for low-altitude economic applications in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Pudong is actively developing low-altitude infrastructure and a data platform to empower smart city management and develop a robust low-altitude industry ecosystem. At least 100 helipads will be built in 45 districts and counties in the Yangtze River Delta region in the future, according to "Pudong Fabu."

Driven by rapid technological advancements and strong policy support, China's low-altitude economy is experiencing unprecedented growth and gaining significant momentum. Taking Shanghai as an example, Pudong has been at the forefront of developing low-altitude passenger air routes.

In 2024, the Shanghai Pudong International Airport introduced intercity transport and low-altitude sightseeing helicopter services, including a route connecting Shanghai's Pudong to Kunshan, in Jiangsu Province that began in August. Additionally, the city is laying the groundwork for commercial air taxi operations following the trial operations of the eVTOL sightseeing route along the Huangpu River.

As the low-altitude economy integrates a wide range of industries and services, observers say that the emerging industry will play a vital role in bolstering China's economic growth.

China's low-altitude economy is expected to reach nearly 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in 2025. By 2030, the industry is projected to surpass 3 trillion yuan, with drones accounting for over 1 trillion yuan, according to the China Low Altitude Economy Alliance.

The development of China's low-altitude economy is a collaborative effort between the government and businesses.

In August 2024, Shanghai released its Action Plan for Promoting High-Quality Development of the Low-Altitude Economy Industry (2024 - 2027), proposing to develop a low-altitude economy by establishing four key networks: infrastructure, air connectivity, air routes, and services. It also sets a goal to collaborate with other Yangtze River Delta cities to build a national demonstration zone for a low-altitude economy and develop a globally recognized "Sky City."

According to the action plan, by 2027, Shanghai aims to establish a comprehensive low-altitude economy ecosystem, including research and development, manufacturing, testing, and commercial applications.

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has unveiled an action plan to develop a pilot zone for low-altitude economic growth in western China, with the goal of accelerating its development, Xinhua News Agency reported. It vows to boost its low-altitude economy and to build the Chengdu-Chongqing low-altitude economic belt, targeting a 20 percent annual increase in cross-provincial flights.

As of early 2025, there are over 72,000 enterprises in China related to the low-altitude economy. Among them, over 9,600 new enterprises were established in 2024, according to corporate information website Tianyancha.

