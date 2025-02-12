Warner Bros plans Harry Potter attraction in Shanghai park

Xinhua) 15:08, February 12, 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. entertainment company Warner Bros is set to launch a Making of Harry Potter studio tour in Shanghai in 2027, which analysts believe is a significant move underscoring U.S. companies' confidence in China's vibrant consumer market.

The Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., China's major travel and hospitality conglomerate, on Wednesday confirmed the inking of a joint venture framework agreement with Warner Bros to develop a Harry Potter attraction in Shanghai Jinjiang Action Park.

The project, known as the Making of Harry Potter studio tour, will be the first of its kind in a Chinese city and the third globally. The project is still in the regulatory approval stage, according to the company.

In line with the agreement, the project is expected to cover an area of approximately 53,000 square meters, with indoor and outdoor areas. Upon completion, a whole tour will take about half a day, offering fans the opportunity to explore iconic scenes from the Harry Potter franchise, view original costumes and props used in the films.

The eight-episode Harry Potter series was re-released in Chinese cinemas in October last year to appeal to the lasting enthusiasm of the films' Chinese fans. The Wizarding World Harry Potter area at Universal Studios in Beijing has become one of the park's most popular attractions.

Shanghai Jinjiang Action Park covers an area of more than 100,000 square meters. It was Shanghai's first recreational center when it opened in 1984.

The park was closed in late January this year for comprehensive upgrading, which is slated for completion and reopening in 2027. In addition to the planned Harry Potter attraction, the park's facilities, which include the "Shanghai Great Wheel," will be upgraded and renovated.

Zheng Bei, chairwoman of the Shanghai Jinjiang Action Park, said, the renovation of the downtown city park would create new cultural tourism consumption offerings, with the annual number of visitors projected to increase from about 800,000 to about 2 million after its re-opening.

Lin Huanjie, director of the Institute for Theme Park Studies in China, told Xinhua that the gathering of well-known international and domestic theme parks and film and television IP will help Shanghai gradually develop into a high-quality destination for global family tourism and leisure.

"The upcoming Harry Potter attraction in Shanghai will not only woo Chinese fans but also attract tourists from other Asia countries to further promote the development of the inbound tourism market," said Lin.

Lin said the Sino-U.S. joint venture agreement reflects U.S. companies' optimism about the Chinese market. China's cultural tourism consumption has become a dynamic drive to the country's economy, bringing new opportunities to global enterprises, including American firms.

