Light show delights visitors in Shanghai
(Ecns.cn) 13:15, February 06, 2025
Visitors enjoy a splendid light show celebrating the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2025. (China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
The Light Show transformed the city into a giant canvas and created a futuristic fantasy world.
Visitors enjoy a splendid light show celebrating the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2025. (China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Visitors enjoy a splendid light show celebrating the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2025. (China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Visitors enjoy a splendid light show celebrating the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2025. (China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Visitors enjoy a splendid light show celebrating the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2025. (China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
