Tesla to hold commissioning ceremony for Shanghai Megapack energy storage plant on Feb 11: report

16:39, February 05, 2025 By Global Times ( Global Times

The construction of Tesla's Shanghai Megapack energy storage plant was completed at the end of 2024 after just seven months of work, and the US tech giant is planning to launch a commissioning ceremony in the factory on February 11, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

The factory's production capacity is expected to ramp up in the first quarter of 2025, according to the report, citing information from the company.

Tesla has not responded to the Global Times' request for comment as of press time on Wednesday.

The Megapack energy storage plant has begun trial production and is expected to start mass production in early 2025, the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times in December 2024.

The battery factory marks the company's first energy storage system factory outside the US to manufacture its energy storage batteries known as Megapacks, and is also another major investment for Tesla in China following the inauguration of its Shanghai Gigafactory in 2019.

Covering an area of approximately 200,000 square meters, the new plant involves an investment of approximately 1.45 billion yuan ($199.16 million), according to the administration of Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Meanwhile, the US firm's electric vehicle (EV) sales in the Chinese mainland hit a record high of 657,000 units in 2024, up 8.8 percent year-on-year. It also achieved a monthly record high by selling 83,000 EVs in the Chinese mainland in December 2024, an increase of 12.8 percent month on month.

