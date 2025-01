Shanghai receives approximately 6.7 mln inbound trips in 2024

Xinhua) 14:32, January 23, 2025

Tourists from Germany visit an exhibition at Wukang Road Tourist Information Center in Xuhui District of east China's Shanghai, Jan. 21, 2025. According to Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai received approximately 6.7 million inbound trips in 2024, up 84 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

A tourist from Ukraine takes photos at Yuyuan Garden commercial area in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 21, 2025. According to Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai received approximately 6.7 million inbound trips in 2024, up 84 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

Inbound tourists arriving by cruise ship watch a lion dance performance in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 8, 2025. According to Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai received approximately 6.7 million inbound trips in 2024, up 84 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

Tourists from France enjoy a soup dumpling at Yuyuan Garden Mall in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 21, 2025. According to Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai received approximately 6.7 million inbound trips in 2024, up 84 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

Tourists from Japan taste tea at Yuyuan Garden Mall in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 6, 2024. According to Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai received approximately 6.7 million inbound trips in 2024, up 84 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

