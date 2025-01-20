China healthcare security admin to lead probe over potential quality risks on centralized procurement drugs after experts in Shanghai voiced concerns

January 20, 2025

China's National Healthcare Security Administration (NASA) announced on Monday that it will lead investigations alongside health, industry, and drug regulatory authorities into potential quality risks associated with certain government-procured drugs, after some medical experts raised concerns about the risks during the recent "Two Sessions" in Shanghai.

NHSA has prioritized these concerns and will lead officials from relevant departments to Shanghai on Tuesday, where they will gather input from experts on drug procurement policies and quality assurance for selected medicines, CCTV News reported. The officials will focus on collecting evidence on medicine efficacy backed by clinical data demonstrating statistical significance.

NHSA said the investigation is aimed at reinforcing the integrity of the centralized drug procurement system and protecting the health rights and interests of the people. The effort reflects a commitment to democratic oversight, widely listening to the voices from the front-line clinical institutions, fully leveraging the professional role of doctors, and gathering first-hand direct evidence of the clinical efficacy of the drugs obtained through centralized procurement, said NHSA.

During the 2025 local "two sessions" where local lawmakers and representatives gathered to approve laws, work reports, and budgets, several authoritative medical experts from Shanghai and Beijing voiced concerns about the inconsistent efficacy of certain drugs procured under the centralized program.

Zheng Minhua, director of the General Surgery Department at Shanghai Ruijin Hospital, submitted a proposal with 19 other leading medical experts and political advisors. They said that the efficacy of some centrally procured drugs, such as antibiotics, anesthetics, and laxatives is unstable, but doctors have no choice in clinical use. They called for the resolution of the problem.

In order to substantially lower drug prices to improve affordability for low-income individuals, NHSA introduced the centralized procurement program in 2018 through bulk purchasing to lower prices

NHSA said it welcomes healthcare professionals to report issues concerning drug prices and quality.

