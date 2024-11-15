China enhances pediatric services at grassroots clinics

Xinhua) 21:15, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- With continuous efforts to strengthen pediatric service capacity, over 80 percent of township clinics and community health centers in China now provide pediatric services, a health official said on Friday.

In the first half of 2024, more than 50 million children aged 0 to 6 received healthcare services, such as eye-care services and vision screening at grassroots health centers, said Fu Wei, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference.

Fu noted that during the same period, grassroots clinics have provided free health check-ups for more than 90 million senior people over the age of 65.

In August 2023, the NHC issued a set of measures to further facilitate urban and rural residents accessing basic medical and health services.

