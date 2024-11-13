10-hour sleep time: China announces new measures to prevent myopia among children

Xinhua) 10:02, November 13, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has unveiled new measures to prevent and curb the rate of myopia among children, as nearsightedness remains a social concern in the country.

Efforts should be made to ensure that children in kindergarten get over 10 hours of sleep each day, and that primary school students get a full 10 hours of sleep daily, according to a document issued by the Ministry of Education, the National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration in October.

Children in kindergartens should engage in outdoor activities for at least two hours every day, and primary schools should organize students to go out of classrooms during recess, the document says.

It stipulates that primary schools should ensure they follow a "double reduction" policy that aims to reduce excessive homework and after-school tutoring hours for students.

Online lessons should be limited to 30 minutes per class, and there should be a break of at least 10 minutes between classes, per the document.

Qu Jia, president of the Eye Hospitals Group of Wenzhou Medical University, said the document demonstrates the determination and actions of China's education authorities in promoting the comprehensive development of students, and reflects a strong commitment to the healthy growth of children.

The latest official statistics show that 51.9 percent of Chinese children and adolescents are nearsighted, despite a slight decline in recent years.

China is stepping up efforts to address the prevalence of myopia among children and adolescents, aiming to achieve a set of targets by 2030. These targets include maintaining the myopia rate among 6-year-old children at approximately 3 percent, and ensuring the myopia rate among primary school students remains below 38 percent.

In recent years, the country has released and updated guidelines aimed at reducing myopia among children, while also launching campaigns to raise awareness of the issue.

The new measures emphasize the importance of prevention, calling for concerted efforts among authorities, schools, health institutions and parents.

Primary schools should purchases desks and chairs that can be adjusted to students' needs, and classrooms, dormitories and libraries should be equipped with lighting facilities that are beneficial to eye health, the document says.

Kindergartens should conduct vision tests for children every six months, and primary schools should monitor students' vision twice per semester, according to the document.

Efforts should also be made to guide children to minimize their use of electronic devices, and to encourage primary school students to use electronic products in a scientific, regulated manner, it adds.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)