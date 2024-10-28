China's new clinics bring dedicated mental health support for women

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a sandbox in the women's mental health clinic's consulting room at the First Hospital of Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Anni)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- In a consulting room at a hospital in central China, there is neither the typical medical equipment nor the smell of disinfectant, just a sandbox and some toy figures for sandplay therapy, along with a few plants and a warm welcome from a smiling psychiatrist.

When Wang Fang (pseudonym), a 33-year-old new mother, stepped into the room recently, she was in a calmer state of mind than during her first visit.

Five months ago, she became a mother but was soon overwhelmed by stress, feeling intense responsibility toward her baby and frequently doubting her parenting skills. At times, she would find herself either in tears or unexpectedly losing her temper.

After seeking help at the Henan Provincial People's Hospital, she was diagnosed with postnatal depression.

"Mental health issues are common among pregnant women and new mothers," said her psychiatrist Zhang Hongju, who explained that hormonal shifts can make some women more prone to anxiety and depression.

With counseling and physical therapy, Wang regained her confidence and found a renewed sense of calm.

Scientific studies reveal that women experience emotional disorders more frequently than men, with perinatal depression, premenstrual syndrome, and menopause-related issues among the most common.

According to Zhang Cuilian, the hospital's executive head, the new women's mental health clinic is part of the hospital's initiative to provide comprehensive support for women.

"The pressures facing women, whether they're working or managing a household, can impact family life and society as a whole," Zhang said.

In recent years, public hospitals in China have established mental health clinics specializing in women, many of which provide tailored services to meet their patients' specific needs.

Unlike traditional consultations, which often last just five to ten minutes, consultations at the First Hospital of Tsinghua University in Beijing allow for a 30-minute conversation, giving patients enough time to pour their hearts out to psychiatrists at length.

Afterwards, patients complete detailed questionnaires that enable psychiatrists to design personalized treatment plans that may span years.

Pang Yina, a 24-year-old patient, is satisfied with her six-month course of treatment. "My doctor feels like an older sister who I can always rely on. She listens to everything and helps me work through my negative emotions," she said.

Liu Zuoyuan, a researcher at the Beijing Institute of Technology's National Governance Institute, noted that "respect, protection and care for women" has long been a core Chinese value. The growing number of mental health clinics for women reflects China's relentless efforts to improve services that protect women's rights and well-being.

China has made remarkable strides in women's health. To date, nearly 200 million women have benefited from cervical and breast cancer screenings. Last year, approximately 98.2 percent of pregnant women had prenatal exams and 99.95 percent gave birth in hospitals. The country's maternal mortality rate is significantly below the median level for upper-middle-income countries.

China is now at the forefront globally in core maternal and child health indicators, according to the National Health Commission.

However, the country continues to strengthen its healthcare network, with women's mental health as one of its focuses.

For Liu, the expansion of women's mental health clinics also reflects China's commitment to a "health-first" strategy focused on prevention and proactive care.

With solid progress in healthcare, the country is transitioning from primarily treating diseases to maintaining overall health, he said.

"Physical and mental health are equally important," said Pang, the 24-year-old patient. "I hope more hospitals will establish women's mental health clinics and that society pays greater attention to women's mental health needs."

