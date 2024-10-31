Chinese residents spend more time in physical exercise and online activities: national survey

October 31, 2024

Chinese residents have seen an increase in both participation in physical exercise, with a participation rate of 49.6 percent in physical activity, and increased hours spent online, with the average time spent per day reaching five hours and 37 minutes, according to the data from the third residents' time use survey released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.

From May 11-31, the NBS conducted a nationwide survey on time use among local residents in an effort to gather information about the amount of time people spend doing various activities, such as those that align with basic needs, paid or unpaid work, and others carried out based on individuals' free will.

The survey results show that 49.6 percent of residents in China participate in sports and exercise, marking an increase of 18.7 percentage points since 2018, indicating a growing focus on fitness and a shift toward healthier lifestyles across the country.

According to the survey, residents also spent an average of five hours and 37 minutes per day using the internet, which is a rise of nearly three hours from 2018. Internet participation now stands at 92.9 percent, reflecting a rise of 35.9 percentage points.

In 2023, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached nearly 47 trillion yuan ($6.6 trillion), an increase of 23.8 percent compared to 2018, according to NBS. Among this, the share of online retail sales within total consumer goods increased from 18.4 percent in 2018 to 27.6 percent in 2023, underscoring online shopping's expanding influence on consumer behavior.

The average daily time participants spent on activities related to purchasing goods or services was 43 minutes, a reduction of 37 minutes since 2018, with a participation rate of nearly 34 percent, reflecting an increase of 13 percentage points from 2018. The proportion of residents using the internet for purchasing goods or services was 54.7 percent, also indicating an increase.

Also, as the application of smart home devices continues to evolve, survey data shows that participants now spend an average of one hour and 59 minutes per day, which is 28 minutes less than in 2018. This reduction in time spent on housework reflects significant changes in the lifestyles of residents in China and marks a notable enhancement in residents' quality of life.

The NBS said that the survey serves as a tool to evaluate quality of life, measure the contribution of unpaid work to economic development, and analyze the impact of policies related to people's livelihood and well-being.

China conducted two similar surveys in 2008 and 2018, respectively. In comparison to the previous surveys, the scope of the third survey is expanded to cover the whole country, the survey categories are richer and the survey methodology is improved, according to NBS.

