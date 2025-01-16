Shanghai emerges as hotspot for international travelers

January 16, 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- For many, ringing in the new year in Shanghai has become an exciting and fashionable choice. Marina Kupcak and Katarina Strharska, two Slovakian tourists, were among those who chose Shanghai as part of their end-of-year adventure.

"Since the expanded visa-free policy was introduced in November 2024, we were eager to visit China right away," said Katarina.

Their trip, which included sightseeing in Shanghai and hiking at the renowned Huangshan Mountain, exceeded their expectations, from the beauty of the natural landscapes to the excitement of trying traditional crafts during New Year's celebrations.

The coastal metropolis in east China is rapidly becoming one of the top destinations in the latest "China Travel" boom. According to the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai welcomed over six million international tourists in 2024.

The expansion of China's visa-free travel policies, including the recent extension of transit visa-free stays to 240 hours and the increase of eligible ports of entry to 60, has opened the door for more international travelers to embark on their "China Travel" adventures.

Tourism data underscores the upward trend. According to travel platform Ctrip, inbound bookings for international tourists across China doubled during the New Year period compared to the previous year, with major growth from neighboring countries such as the Republic of Korea and Japan, where bookings surged by 215 percent and 145 percent, respectively.

The rise in travel is not only about sightseeing but also about cultural immersion. Tourist Lee Se-Yeong from the Republic of Korea said that a simple search for "Shanghai Travel" on social media led her to a wealth of must-see recommendations.

"Shanghai offers convenient transportation, mobile payments and a welcoming atmosphere. Even with just a bit of English or Chinese, you can enjoy the city with ease," Lee said.

Younger tourists are increasingly using social media to share their experiences, thereby amplifying the "word-of-mouth" effect and inspiring more visitors to explore, said a manager of the travel platform LY.com.

As the city's popularity grows, the metropolis has further responded by making its tourism infrastructure more foreign-user-friendly. A series of initiatives have been rolled out to improve the ease of entry for international travelers.

These include the implementation of self-service immigration kiosks at airports and streamlining entry processes for foreign nationals, according to the city's bureau of culture and tourism.

The city has also focused on integrating cultural and tourism services, offering "Shanghai Pass" cards that grant access to multiple attractions. The initiative is part of the city's broader strategy to boost cultural tourism, with the hope of attracting tourists who want to explore beyond traditional tourist spots.

As foreign visitors gain more familiarity with the city, they are eager to engage with aspects of local life that are less accessible. Whether it's visiting street markets, engaging with local traditions, or sampling unique foods, Shanghai is offering a growing range of experiences that appeal to a more diverse range of international tourists.

A survey conducted by China Tourism Academy shows that over 60 percent of inbound tourists cited experiencing Chinese culture as their primary reason for traveling to China.

China's tourism resources have a dynamic, multi-faceted allure that adapts to the changing interests of international travelers, said Zhou Weihong with online travel agency Springtour.com.

"Museums, science centers, art and vintage markets, as well as resources that showcase China's rapid development, are expected to attract even more tourists," Zhou added.

