First cruise ship of 2025 arrives in Shanghai under visa-free policy

Ecns.cn) 09:47, January 10, 2025

(ECNS) -- The cruise ship "Silver Dawn" arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday, marking the first international cruise arrival of 2025.

The vessel carried more than 400 passengers from around the world, with the majority benefiting from China's visa-free entry policies, according to Ma Yingjie, director of the Pujiang Border Inspection Station under the Shanghai General Border Inspection Station.

Photo shows the cruise ship "Silver Dawn". (Photo provided by the Pujiang Border Inspection Station under the Shanghai General Border Inspection Station)

Ma noted that more than 300 passengers, over 93 percent, are eligible for the 15-day visa-free policy. Additionally, some passengers qualified for single-entry exemptions or applied for the 240-hour transit visa exemption, with only about 10 passengers requiring standard visas.

The Silver Dawn cruise ship is scheduled to stay in Shanghai for two days before continuing its global voyage to Tokyo, Japan.

The passengers, hailing from countries and regions such as the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Germany, plan to visit iconic sites like the Bund and the Oriental Pearl Tower, experiencing Shanghai's blend of modern sophistication and classical charm.

Shanghai is expected to host over 20 visiting cruise ship voyages in 2025, according to the Pujiang Border Inspection Station.

Since May 15, 2024, when China's National Immigration Administration expanded its visa-free policy for foreign tour groups arriving by cruise ships, the number of cruise ports eligible for visa-free entry has increased to 13.

In December 2024, the 240-hour visa-free transit policy was introduced, adding 21 new ports as entry and exit points for transit passengers. These measures also expanded the areas where visitors can stay and explore.

The new policies have significantly boosted the appeal of cruise-based tourism, attracting an increasing number of foreign travelers to explore China by cruise ship in an immersive way.

To further streamline the arrival process for foreign cruise passengers, the Shanghai General Border Inspection Station has introduced several convenient measures. Passengers are exempt from fingerprint collection, passport stamping, and completing entry cards while traveling on the same cruise. These changes reduce waiting times and streamline the process.

Flexible inspection methods and optimized clearance routes ensure a quick and efficient experience, offering foreign travelers a great start to their journey in China.

