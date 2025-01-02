Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:18, January 02, 2025

People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows lanterns displayed during the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)