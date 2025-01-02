Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival opens in Shanghai
People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.
The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.
The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.
The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows lanterns displayed during the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.
The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.
The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
People visit the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look with hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.
The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which opened here Wednesday, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tesla’s Shanghai Megapack energy storage plant begins trial production, to start mass production early next year
- Shanghai becomes top destination for South Korean tourists
- Tesla's Shanghai megafactory to complete construction by end of year
- Fallen crane causes train collision on Shanghai metro line, services delayed
- Shanghai Port sees annual container throughput exceed 50 million TEUs
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.