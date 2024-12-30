Shanghai becomes top destination for South Korean tourists
A South Korean tourist takes photos at Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 25, 2024. Shanghai has emerged as a top destination for South Korean tourists as China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
A South Korean tourist poses for photos at the Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 25, 2024. Shanghai has emerged as a top destination for South Korean tourists as China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
South Korean tourists taste local food at Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 25, 2024. Shanghai has emerged as a top destination for South Korean tourists as China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
South Korean tourists pose for photos at the Bund in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 28, 2024. Shanghai has emerged as a top destination for South Korean tourists as China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
South Korean tourists pose for photos at a commercial area in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 25, 2024. Shanghai has emerged as a top destination for South Korean tourists as China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
