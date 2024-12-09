China's Pudong New Area unveils measures to facilitate work, life of foreign talent

Xinhua) 10:36, December 09, 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Pudong New Area of China's Shanghai Municipality unveiled a series of measures on Saturday to enhance the convenience and services for foreign talent working and living in the area.

The 34 measures were released at the 2024 Pudong International Talent Hub Forum, covering work, entrepreneurship, daily life and other areas for foreign professionals.

According to the new measures, it will be easier for foreign talent to enter and exit China. Pudong New Area can directly issue confirmation letters for high-caliber foreign talent, providing them with multiple-entry visas for academic exchanges, scientific research cooperation or business visits. Their family members can also enter the country with the same documents.

The electronic visa will be piloted in the whole of the Pudong New Area and processed entirely online, without the need for paper materials, original passports, or the affixing of paper visas. Upon entry, individuals can use their passports and e-visas to pass directly through immigration.

Living in the Pudong New Area will also become more convenient for foreign talent, with plans to expand international educational and medical services, aiming to create a high-quality international talent community service system.

Since being designated a "new area" in 1990, Pudong has become a popular destination for investors, innovators and policy pilots.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)