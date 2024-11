In pics: sub-forums during 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai

Xinhua) 15:55, November 06, 2024

A sub-forum titled "International Cooperation in Protecting IPR and Fighting Against IPR Infringement and Counterfeiting" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A sub-forum titled "The Future of Global New Energy Vehicles" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A sub-forum titled "Deepening Cooperation on Industrial and Supply Chains for High-quality Development of Enterprises" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A sub-forum titled "Global Drug Safety Governance and Chinese Drug Regulation Innovation" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

