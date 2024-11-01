World Cities Day celebrated in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:27, November 01, 2024

Guests attend the opening ceremony of 2024 World Cities Day China Observance and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 31, 2024. World Cities Day emerged from the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, specifically the Shanghai Declaration, which advocated for the idea of "Better City, Better Life." Celebrated annually on Oct. 31, the day promotes international urban dialogue.

Themed "Building People-Centered Cities for Better Life" this year, the 2024 World Cities Day events in Shanghai included an opening ceremony, a series of forums, exhibitions, and thematic inspections. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor (R) learns about new building materials at an exhibition of 2024 World Cities Day China Observance and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 31, 2024. World Cities Day emerged from the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, specifically the Shanghai Declaration, which advocated for the idea of "Better City, Better Life." Celebrated annually on Oct. 31, the day promotes international urban dialogue.

A visitor (L) learns about an underground waterproofing system model of civil buildings at an exhibition of 2024 World Cities Day China Observance and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 31, 2024. World Cities Day emerged from the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, specifically the Shanghai Declaration, which advocated for the idea of "Better City, Better Life." Celebrated annually on Oct. 31, the day promotes international urban dialogue.

Visitors exchange ideas at an enterprise's booth showcasing soilless planting technology at an exhibition of 2024 World Cities Day China Observance and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 31, 2024. World Cities Day emerged from the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, specifically the Shanghai Declaration, which advocated for the idea of "Better City, Better Life." Celebrated annually on Oct. 31, the day promotes international urban dialogue.

Visitors watch a demonstration of an AGV intelligent transporter for vehicles in parking garages at an exhibition of 2024 World Cities Day China Observance and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 31, 2024. World Cities Day emerged from the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, specifically the Shanghai Declaration, which advocated for the idea of "Better City, Better Life." Celebrated annually on Oct. 31, the day promotes international urban dialogue.

Visitors exchange ideas in front of a stand displaying new concrete technologies at an exhibition of 2024 World Cities Day China Observance and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 31, 2024. World Cities Day emerged from the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, specifically the Shanghai Declaration, which advocated for the idea of "Better City, Better Life." Celebrated annually on Oct. 31, the day promotes international urban dialogue.

