MoU signed on green shipping corridor between Shanghai, Hamburg ports

Xinhua) 10:40, October 23, 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai Port and the Port of Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday jointly announced the building of a green shipping corridor between the two ports, a move aimed at promoting their green transformation, strengthening cooperation and exchange, and collectively advancing the sustainable development of the global shipping industry.

The Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, the Hamburg Port Authority, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. and the Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on jointly building the green shipping corridor at the North Bund Forum, which opened in Shanghai on Tuesday.

According to the MoU, the signing parties will cooperate in promoting the construction and use of shore power at the ports, explore and promote the necessary infrastructure, regulations and preferential policies needed for the supply, use and refueling of green fuels, and invite more partners to join in the efforts to achieve the green shipping corridor goal.

Jens Meier, CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority, said many other ports are expected to follow the example of building green shipping corridors.

It's not just an agreement between two ports, he said. "We should increase our network of green shipping corridors all over the world."

China has committed to a "dual carbon" goal of reaching the peak of carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060.

As part of the efforts to contribute to the goal, Shanghai Port has signed agreements with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to co-build green shipping corridors.

