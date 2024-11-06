Sub-forums of 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:41, November 06, 2024

Guests attend the press conference on World Openness Report 2024 and International Symposium on World Opening-Up during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The World Openness Report 2024 is pictured at the press conference on World Openness Report 2024 and International Symposium on World Opening-Up during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A sub-forum titled "Industrial Development and Sustainable Cities -- Innovative and Inclusive Synergy Strategy" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A sub-forum titled "Gathering Global Quality Consumption Resources and Promoting Consumption Upgrading" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A sub-forum titled "Sustainable Development of the Global South and China-Africa Cooperation" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A sub-forum titled "International Cooperation on Standards for High-Quality Development of Manufacturing Industry" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A sub-forum titled "Sustainable Development of the Global South and China-Africa Cooperation" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A sub-forum titled "International Cooperation on Standards for High-Quality Development of Manufacturing Industry" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

The sub-forum on New Energy Storage Driving Future Energy Transformation of the seventh Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

The sub-forum on Artificial Intelligence Empowering New Industrialization of the seventh Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)