Fallen crane causes train collision on Shanghai metro line, services delayed

08:30, December 23, 2024 By Liang Shuang ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A train sits damaged after a collision on Shanghai Metro's Line 11 on Sunday. (Photo/Xinhua)

A train running on Shanghai's Metro Line 11 hit an arm of a tower crane that had fallen onto the track on Sunday morning, causing a delay in service, the city's metro operator said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred on an aboveground section of the line between Malu and Wuwei Road stations at around 8 am. Shanghai Metro said that a construction project involving the tower crane had invaded the metro line, which caused damage to the train and other metro facilities.

It apologized for the delay of service and said it would take some time to repair the facilities. Services in five affected stations were suspended, while the rest of the line remained operational. Five bus routes were arranged to transport affected people.

Emergency repair workers attend the scene on Sunday after a train from Shanghai's Metro was damaged in a collision with part of a crane. (Photo/Xinhua)

A witness told local media Xinmin Evening News that the train came to an emergency stop after a huge bang. Some windows near the front of the train were shattered, and passengers had to walk on foot on a path next to the track to the nearest station, the witness said.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management contacted local fire and rescue squads and first responders, and sent a working group to the site to oversee their efforts. It also required related industries in the city to conduct safety checks, analyze the cause of the incident, and punish those responsible.

