Chinese national killed in New Zealand traffic accident

Xinhua) 14:32, December 21, 2024

WELLINGTON, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese national has been killed in a serious traffic accident in New Zealand's South Island, according to the Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch on Friday.

Two people died following the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, Greta Valley, Canterbury on Thursday. The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, according to the police.

One of the victims was Chinese national, the Chinese Consulate General said in a statement.

The Chinese Consulate General has launched the emergency response mechanism, and is working with all parties to carry out the relevant emergency aftermath work, it said.

The Consulate General reminds Chinese citizens traveling in the New Zealand peak season of tourism to raise their awareness of safety, abide by traffic rules and avoid traffic accidents.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)