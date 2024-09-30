Chinese communities in New Zealand celebrate 75th founding anniversary of PRC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 29 (Xinhua)-- Chinese communities in New Zealand celebrated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) with a national flag-raising ceremony, lion dances, speeches, culture entertainment and refreshments in New Zealand's largest city Auckland and the country's capital Wellington on Sunday.

The China National Day celebrations is a long-standing annual activity held by the Auckland Chinese Community Center (ACCC), with a special flag-raising ceremony that started in 2014. At the flag-raising ceremony on Sunday, national anthems of the PRC and New Zealand were sung during the rising of national flags of the two countries. Several hundred people, most of them Chinese New Zealanders, attended the celebration.

ACCC Chairmen David Tai said in his opening remarks that China's National Day is important to ACCC members.

"We celebrate this day by the raising of the flags of New Zealand and China, the two countries most dear to us. This flag ceremony symbolizes our desire for our original and adopted homelands to work harmoniously together towards mutual success and prosperity," said Tai. "Our members are proud to be Chinese and have been impressed by how China has developed over the 75 years to become one of the most modern and powerful countries in the world."

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong acknowledged Chinese immigrants' role in bridging the friendship between the two countries.

"China and New Zealand enjoy long-standing friendship as the engagement between our two peoples dates back far earlier than our diplomatic relations. The first Chinese set their foot on Aotearoa soil more than 180 years ago. New Zealand is now the second hometown of over 250,000 Chinese immigrants who make remarkable contributions to local economic and social development. They are also uniquely placed to serve as important bridges of friendship between the two countries," said Wang.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and New Zealand. Over the past 10 years, despite profound changes in the international landscape, dialogue and cooperation for win-win results has been the mainstream of our bilateral relations, bringing tangible benefits to our two peoples," the ambassador said.

China regards New Zealand as a good friend and important partner, and stands ready to work with the New Zealand side to take the 10th anniversary as a new starting point, follow through on the important consensus reached by the leaders, enhance practical cooperation anchored in common interest, reserve differences via constructive dialogue, promote mutual understanding and affinity through mutual exchanges, so as to take our relationship to the next level and further benefit both peoples, Wang added.

New Zealand Minister for Ethnic Communities and Economic Development Melissa Lee acknowledged China's development, Chinese immigrants' contribution to New Zealand society and bilateral relations in her speech.

"We've gathered to mark the significant milestone for the People's Republic of China and recognize its success over the past 75 years. China is an important partner to New Zealand ever since New Zealand's first recorded Chinese settler. The Chinese diaspora has made invaluable social, cultural and economic contributions to this country," said Lee.

"China's role in New Zealand's trade aspiration is undeniable. China has been New Zealand's largest trading partner since 2017 and accounted for more than one-fifth of our total goods and services exported last year. With the (New Zealand) government aiming to double the value of its exports over the next 10 years, China will continue to be a key partner," added Lee.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson echoed the keynote speakers on bilateral relations and the Chinese community's contribution.

"China's rich culture, economic strength, and global influence continue to shape the world, and we are privileged to share our journey together. Today, we not only celebrate China's progress and achievements, we also take a moment to honor the lasting friendship between China and New Zealand," said Simpson.

Chinese communities in the country's capital Wellington also gathered on Sunday evening to mark the 75th anniversary of the PRC's founding. The event was attended by nearly 200 guests, including Chinese ambassador Wang, Assistant Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Greg O'Connor, Wellington city councilors, representatives of the Chinese community and the China-New Zealand Friendship Association.

Lion dance, Chinese folk musical instrument performance and Chinese folk song and dance were staged at Sunday's celebrations. Chinese food and refreshments added a joyful, festive mood to this special occasion.

