Chinese language week kicks off in New Zealand

Xinhua) 10:07, September 24, 2024

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon delivers a speech at the opening reception of New Zealand Chinese Language Week in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 23, 2024. The event, running from Sunday to Saturday across New Zealand, includes a variety of activities such as Chinese poetry recitation, Chinese folk music and dance, Chinese film, Chinese food tasting, and Chinese calligraphy workshops. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

WELLINGTON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The opening reception of New Zealand Chinese Language Week was held on Monday evening at the Beehive, the executive wing of New Zealand's parliamentary complex, in Wellington.

The event, running from Sunday to Saturday across New Zealand, includes a variety of activities such as Chinese poetry recitation, Chinese folk music and dance, Chinese film, Chinese food tasting, and Chinese calligraphy workshops.

Calling Chinese a "fantastic language," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon encouraged young New Zealanders to learn Chinese and visit China to take a closer look at this "incredibly dynamic" country.

The prime minister also acknowledged the important role played by Chinese immigrants in New Zealand, saying their profound contribution has made New Zealand a much better, richer, and more diverse place.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said the Chinese Language Week has helped to build bridges between the people of the two countries.

The ambassador emphasized that China will continue to expand global people-to-people exchanges, and warmly welcomes friends from all over the world, including New Zealand, to visit China, learn the Chinese language, meet Chinese friends, experience Chinese culture, tour scenic mountains and rivers, and get a firsthand look at China on the ground.

The Chinese Language Week, first launched in 2014, is another language week event held in New Zealand following the Maori Language Week and the Pacific Island Language Week.

A representative of local outstanding Chinese enthusiasts delivers a speech at the opening reception of New Zealand Chinese Language Week in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 23, 2024. The event, running from Sunday to Saturday across New Zealand, includes a variety of activities such as Chinese poetry recitation, Chinese folk music and dance, Chinese film, Chinese food tasting, and Chinese calligraphy workshops. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)