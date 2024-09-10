Chinese teachers bring Chinese language into remote Sri Lankan homes

Xinhua) 13:17, September 10, 2024

Chinese teacher Xia Zihan (L) teaches students majoring in Chinese at Confucius Classroom in Sabaragamuwa University in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

Chinese reading voices are often heard on the serene mountain-enclosed campus of Sabaragamuwa University nestled in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains.

Stationed here are three teachers from China, Zhu Song, Zhang Huan and Xia Zihan, teaching at a Confucius Classroom established in 2019 by China's Huanggang Normal University and Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka.

Despite many inconveniences in life here, the teachers all remain optimistic. Rather than defining themselves through sacrifice and dedication, the teachers prefer to inspire children with positivity, friendliness, and vitality, igniting their enthusiasm for learning Chinese and their love for China.

They have tailored Chinese textbooks to suit the students' levels. To foster students' interest in Chinese culture, they have introduced various traditional Chinese art forms. Additionally, this classroom helped set up a Chinese teaching branch at Bandarawela Central College in the nearby Uva Province, and they regularly train local Chinese teachers there.

Rohan Abeywickrama, dean of the faculty of Social Sciences and Languages at the University of Sabaragamuwa, said that in recent years, the enthusiasm of university students to major in Chinese has been increasing annually, with a conspicuous upward trend.

"The Confucius Classroom offers students more opportunities to connect with China, experience Chinese culture, and even participate in study tours to China, while fostering friendship between Sri Lanka and China. With the Confucius Classroom established here, the Chinese language dreams of the students in the mountain areas are no longer distant," Abeywickrama said.

Students majoring in Chinese have a course at Confucius Classroom in Sabaragamuwa University in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

Chinese teacher Xia Zihan teaches students majoring in Chinese at Confucius Classroom in Sabaragamuwa University in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

Chinese teacher Zhang Huan (R) and Xia Zihan work at their office in Sabaragamuwa University in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

Chinese teacher Xia Zihan (1st R) introduces Chinese calligraphy work to students majoring in Chinese at Confucius Classroom in Sabaragamuwa University in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

Zhu Song (L), the director of Confucius Classroom of Sabaragamuwa University, interacts with faculty members studying Chinese at the classroom during a Chinese Language Day event in the university in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains, April 3, 2024. (Confucius Classroom in Sabaragamuwa University/Handout via Xinhua)

Zhu Song (L), the director of Confucius Classroom of Sabaragamuwa University, answers questions from students majoring in Chinese at the University in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

Chinese teacher Zhang Huan teaches students majoring in Chinese at Confucius Classroom in Sabaragamuwa University in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

Director of Confucius Classroom of Sabaragamuwa University Zhu Song (2nd L), Chinese teachers Xia Zihan (3rd L) and Zhang Huan (1st L) shop at a traditional weekly market near the university in the southern foothills of Sri Lanka's central mountains, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)